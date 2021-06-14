 Skip to main content
Toronto

Three dead after two separate shootings in Toronto

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they are investigating the deaths of three people who were killed in two separate shootings in the city.

The first happened late Sunday night.

Police tweeted at around 11 p.m. that two victims – both males – had died at the scene of a shooting at Danforth Rd. and Savarin St. in the city’s east end.

Investigators later said that two suspects had been arrested, but offered no further information.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released.

The other shooting occurred on the west side of the city in the area of Clearview Heights and Black Creek Trail.

