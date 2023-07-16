Toronto police say three people are in hospital following an afternoon shooting in the city’s east end.

Police say they responded to an area near Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street in Scarborough around 3 p.m. for a shooting.

Three victims were found and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The force says two suspects are in custody, but has not yet released details on what, if any, charges they may face.

They say there will be a significant police presence in the area while the investigation unfolds, but say there is no further risk to public safety.

There are a number of parks and schools near the scene of the shooting, which marks the latest in a string of high-profile violent incidents on city streets. Among those was the July 7 death of a 44-year-old mother of two who was killed by a stray bullet in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood.