Three injured in early morning house fire in Toronto’s Little Italy

Two residents and a firefighter have been injured in an early morning house fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to a home near College Street and Manning Avenue at 1:25 a.m. for a fire that enveloped a home.

Platoon Chief Don Beam told local TV station CP24 that the fire started in an adjacent garage.

Story continues below advertisement

It had spread to the upper floors of the house before firefighters were able to knock it down.

The 90-year-old homeowner suffered serious burns and was taken to hospital along with a second person in the house who was also hurt.

The firefighter is recovering from minor injuries after an object, possibly a chandelier, fell on his head.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.