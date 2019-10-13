 Skip to main content

Toronto

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Three injured in stabbing inside apartment in downtown Brampton, Ont.

Brampton, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police say three people were seriously injured in a stabbing in downtown Brampton, Ont., on Saturday morning.

Peel regional police say a 34-year-old woman is in custody in relation to the incident, which happened inside an apartment above a storefront.

They say another woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, and her condition has since improved.

Story continues below advertisement

Two men were also seriously injured in the incident.

Police say they believe all four people involved knew each other, but they didn’t offer any further information.

There’s no word on what charges, if any, the woman in custody may face.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter