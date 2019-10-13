Three injured in stabbing inside apartment in downtown Brampton, Ont.

Police say three people were seriously injured in a stabbing in downtown Brampton, Ont., on Saturday morning.

Peel regional police say a 34-year-old woman is in custody in relation to the incident, which happened inside an apartment above a storefront.

They say another woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, and her condition has since improved.

Two men were also seriously injured in the incident.

Police say they believe all four people involved knew each other, but they didn’t offer any further information.

There’s no word on what charges, if any, the woman in custody may face.

