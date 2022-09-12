Toronto police say three people were injured in a shooting that happened inside a downtown nightclub early Monday morning.

Police say the victims, two males and one female, were taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Const. Victor Paul Kwong says the shooting happened inside the club.

The call came in after 2:40 a.m. and Kwong says the response was not an emergency run given the state of the injuries.

Roads that were temporarily closed had been reopened as of 7 a.m.

Police are asking people with information to contact them.