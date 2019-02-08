Timeline in case of serial killer Bruce McArthur

Bruce McArthur, the serial killer who preyed on Toronto’s Gay Village and took the lives of eight men, has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 25 years.

Here is a timeline of key events in the case based on information released by police:

September 2010 — Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, disappears from Toronto’s gay village.

Dec. 29, 2010 — Abdulbasir Faizi, 42, is reported missing to Peel Regional Police, west of Toronto. He was last seen in Toronto’s gay village.

October 2012 — Majeed Kayhan, 58, of Toronto, is reported missing.

November 2012 — Police launch Project Houston to investigate the disappearances of Faizi, Navaratnam and Kayhan.

April 2014 — Police close Project Houston, saying none of their findings would classify anyone as a suspect of a criminal offence.

August 2015 — Soroush Mahmudi, 50, of Toronto, is reported missing.

May 2016 - July 2017 — Police believe Dean Lisowick, 43 or 44, of no fixed address, was killed by McArthur during this time span.

April 14, 2017 — Selim Esen, 44, is reported missing.

June 26, 2017 — Andrew Kinsman, 49, is reported missing.

August 2017 — Police launch Project Prism to investigate the disappearances of Esen and Kinsman.

September 2017 — Project Prism officers identify McArthur “as someone to be included or excluded as being involved in the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman.”

Dec. 8, 2017 — Police Chief Mark Saunders says the force will review its practices in missing persons investigations. He says there’s no evidence to suggest a serial killer is walking the streets of Toronto.

Jan. 17, 2018 — Police uncover evidence suggesting McArthur was responsible for both Kinsman and Esen’s deaths, along with the deaths of other unidentified people.

Jan. 18, 2018 — McArthur is arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Esen and Kinsman. Police say McArthur is believed to be responsible for other deaths.

Jan. 19, 2018 — McArthur has his first court appearance.

Jan. 29, 2018 — McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Mahmudi, Kayhan and Lisowick. Police say more victims may be identified.

Feb. 8, 2018 — Police say they’ve recovered the remains of six people from planters at a house where McArthur worked as a landscaper, and say they expect more charges.

Feb. 13, 2018 — Police say excavation at the home’s backyard turned up no human remains, but suggest they may “revisit the scene” when the weather warms up.

Feb. 23, 2018 — Police lay a sixth charge of first-degree murder against McArthur, identify Navaratnam as one of the alleged victims whose remains were found in the planters.

March 5, 2018 — Police say they’ve recovered the remains of a seventh person linked to McArthur.

April 11, 2018 — Police lay a seventh murder charge against McArthur in Faizi’s death.

April 16, 2018 — Police lay an eighth murder charge against McArthur in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who came to Canada from Sri Lanka.

Jan. 29, 2019 — McArthur pleads guilty to all eight charges of first-degree murder.

Feb. 8, 2019 — Sixty-seven-year-old McArthur is sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.