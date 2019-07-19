 Skip to main content

Toronto Titans crew member dies in accident at Toronto special effects facility

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Warner Bros. says a crew member died in an accident Thursday at a special effects facility in Toronto.

A statement from the executive producers of Titans says Warren Appleby died during a special effects test for the show.

The statement says Appleby was a special effects co-ordinator and had a 25-year career in television and motion pictures.

Toronto police have said he died en route to hospital after equipment exploded at the west-end site.

Police say he was hit by metal from the blast.

Warner Bros. says the show’s production will be shut down for two days.

The Ministry of Labour says they are investigating the incident.

