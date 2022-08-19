A toddler has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot in Toronto’s west end on Thursday evening.

Toronto Police say officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Albert Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

They say a boy around the age of two, his parent and other people were in the parking lot at the time.

Police say a 29-year-old man got into a vehicle and started to drive, and the vehicle hit the child.

They say the boy was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam or security footage to come forward.

