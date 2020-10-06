 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Toronto anti-masker, wife face jail time for violating Quarantine Act

Colin Freeze
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police have charged a prominent anti-masker and his wife with violating provisions of the federal Quarantine Act, which carries sentences of up to six months in jail and a $750,000 fine.

Chris Saccoccia, 37, and his wife, Jennifer, 34, were charged this week for failing to comply with a mandatory 14-day isolation order after returning from Ireland in late September.

Within that two-week span, Mr. Saccoccia is alleged to have led rallies in Toronto downtown at Yonge-Dundas Square, where he told crowds that wearing masks and COVID-19 emergency laws are infringements on personal freedoms.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview, Mr. Saccoccia did not deny doing this and said his activities are well-documented on social media.

He said he will fight the charge on constitutional grounds. “I’m the one that’s doing all the protests, I’m the one that’s speaking all over the world,” he said.

In March, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu invoked the Quarantine Act to decree that anyone crossing into Canada has to self-isolate for 14 days "whether or not they have symptoms of COVID-19.”

Toronto Police Service allege the couple was in Yonge-Dundas Square on two consecutive Saturdays during the period after their trip. During the first, Mr. Saccoccia was hit with a $1,000 ticket under the Quarantine Act. At the second, they were among “500 non-mask-wearing participants," according to police.

Legal observers say these charges are worth watching.

“For me, what the question is how exactly did they identify them at Yonge and Dundas?” said Michael Bryant, executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. “My concern is that police are undertaking counterinsurgency investigation on protesters."

The provisions of the Quarantine Act have been rarely enforced, according to Carleton University criminologist Alex McClelland. He said prior to this point there have been about 21 ticketing offences laid under that federal law.

Story continues below advertisement

But several people in Canada already face the prospect of jail time for allegedly violating self-isolation rules laid out under provincial emergency laws, he said.

Last week, the B.C. wing of the RCMP announced Quarantine Act charges against an American boater who went from Washington State to British Columbia to pick up his girlfriend.

He was fined $1,000 for failing to report his border crossing. Similar penalties have been laid against other boaters and drivers who have crossed the Canada-U.S. border.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies