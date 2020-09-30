Toronto-area con artist sentenced to six years for defrauding woman of her life savings

Open this photo in gallery Shaun Rootenberg enters Superior Court, in Toronto, for his sentencing hearing on Feb. 10, 2020. Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press

A Toronto-area con artist has been handed a six-year sentence for defrauding a woman of her life savings.

In jailing Shaun Rootenberg today, the judge said the accused had shown no remorse for his destructive behaviour.

Rootenberg, who often passed himself off as Shaun Rothberg, was convicted of bilking Victoria Smith of $595,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith said the scam left her feeling suicidal.

The judge also ordered him to repay most of the money he stole within five years of his release.

Rootenberg had previously served a four-year sentence for a fraud conviction in 2009.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.