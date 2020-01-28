 Skip to main content

Toronto

Toronto-area mayors, police chiefs to meet to discuss gun violence

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Toronto Mayor John Tory says he called the meeting to ensure a more collaborative approach to tackling gun and gang crimes.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Mayors and police chiefs from the Toronto area are meeting today to discuss a recent spike in gun violence throughout the region.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he called the meeting – which also includes regional, provincial and federal officials – to ensure a more collaborative approach to tackling gun and gang crimes.

Tory is expected to hold a news conference this morning following the talks.

The city has been dealing with a surge in gun crime that has seen the number of shootings increase dramatically in the past five years.

Toronto police’s database says there were 177 shootings in 2014, which caused the deaths of 27 people. By comparison, it shows 492 shootings resulting in 44 deaths for 2019.

Tory requested additional resources after a spate of shootings last August that police said were largely related to street gangs.

The program, dubbed Project Community Space and funded by all three levels of government, was lauded by Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders, who said in his end-of-year address that the city was moving in the right direction in its approach to fighting gun and gang violence

