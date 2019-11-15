 Skip to main content

Toronto

Toronto asks Supreme Court to hear case over Ontario cutting its council size

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The city is seeking leave to appeal an Ontario Court of Appeal decision that sided with Premier Doug Ford’s government.

Tijana Martin

The City of Toronto is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear a case about the province cutting the size of its council.

The city is seeking leave to appeal an Ontario Court of Appeal decision that sided with Premier Doug Ford’s government.

That court ruled that the province cutting the number of council wards from 47 to 25 in the middle of the 2018 municipal election did not interfere with candidates’ or voters’ ability to express themselves freely.

Toronto argues in its Supreme Court application that the case raises important constitutional questions about substantial interference in a democratic municipal election.

The city says the mid-election change caused widespread disruption and confusion.

Ontario had argued in the lower court that the legislation was a reasonable measure to address the dysfunction caused by having too many councillors.

