Toronto-based disability advocate Ing Wong-Ward dies of complications from colon cancer

Toronto-based disability advocate Ing Wong-Ward dies of complications from colon cancer

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Ing Wong-Ward. (File Photo).

Toronto-based disability advocate and former CBC Radio producer Ing Wong-Ward has died of complications from colon cancer.

Wong-Ward’s husband, Tim Wong-Ward, announced his wife’s death in a series of tweets from her verified account Saturday morning.

He says she was a “wonderful wife, mother, colleague and friend to so many, as well as a powerful force in the disabled community.”

CBC Radio tweeted that the whole department is feeling the loss, calling Wong-Ward a “powerful and passionate pillar of our team.”

The Centre for Independent Living in Toronto, where Wong-Ward was associate director, commends her for spending years challenging ableism at the CBC, before moving to CILT in 2016.

Retired executive director Sandra Carpenter says she died around 3 a.m. Saturday and is survived by her husband Tim and “beautiful, talented and smart daughter Zhenmei.”

