Toronto makes urgent call to Ottawa for help handling homeless refugees

Toronto Mayor John Tory says his city needs urgent help from the federal and provincial governments to deal with a surge in refugee claimants, who now account for nearly 40 per cent of the people in the city’s strained shelter system.

If the rapid growth continues – refugees made up just 11 per cent of the shelter population in late 2016 – the city could be forced to turn some of its community recreation centres into emergency shelters, officials warn. The increase is expected to cost the city an extra $64.5-million by the end of the year, if the pace keeps up.

According to city numbers, in late 2016, an average of 459 refugee claimants a night used a city shelter space, or about 11 per cent of the system. By April of this year, that number had jumped to 2,351 refugees, or 37.5 per cent of available beds.

The Mayor, who helped a group sponsor a family of Syrian refugees, said he wanted to stress that Toronto supports helping those in need: “This is something that the people of Toronto I think believe very strongly, that we are a welcoming place. We are consistent supporters of Canada’s approach to immigration and to our moral responsibility to support refugees from around the world in their time of need.”

But Mr. Tory said the city has been making its case to Ottawa for some time that Toronto and other cities need “significant additional resources” to help pay for housing and services to help refugees settle here. And so far, there has been no “meaningful co-ordinated response” from Ottawa.

To deal with the issue, the Mayor says the city needs better co-ordination between governments to place new refugees in “regional locations” outside Toronto’s shelter system, as well as new dedicated staff and new funding. It is also demanding the reimbursement of all of its costs related to refugees from last year as well as this year, and a boost to the federal housing subsidy offered to refugee claimants.

Mr. Tory and the head of Toronto’s shelter system, Paul Raftis, made their plea for more funding and other measures at a press conference at City Hall on Thursday, days after Quebec officials announced they would refuse to accept more refugees into their 1,850-bed shelter system next week, as its system approached 85-per-cent capacity.

By comparison, Toronto officials say the city’s shelter system has 6,806 beds, and operates at 96 per cent capacity. It has recently added 1,700 beds in nearly 500 motel rooms to try to accommodate the increasing demand. And it says it has successfully moved more than 1,300 refugee claimants into housing since January of last year.

Quebec’s move could see more of the refugees that come across the U.S.-Canada border into that province sent to Ontario – and Toronto. The Quebec government says it is projecting the arrival of about 400 refugees a day, and has itself demanded $146-million in funding. In response, the city says, the federal government has agreed to move border-crossers outside of Quebec to have their immigration cases resolved.

Federal officials say they have been in constant communication with municipal and provincial counterparts about the influx and aim to have a contingency plan in place to deal with the increasing number of refugees and how to pay for their housing and other needs.

“We have communicated directly with Mayor Tory regularly in the context of our National Operations Plan and have been aware that existing Toronto housing was reaching capacity,” said Mathieu Genest, a spokesman for federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, in an e-mail.

Toronto officials say about half of the nearly 50,000 refugee claimants to Canada in 2017 made their claim in Quebec, most of whom originally came from Haiti before crossing into Quebec from the United States.

The Mayor and senior city shelter staff faced sharp criticism this winter as shelter numbers swelled in a cold snap and the crisis was compounded by disorganization and communication failures that on several occasions saw homeless people turned away even though the system had space for them.