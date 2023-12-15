Open this photo in gallery: Toronto City Council has voted to move ahead in giving Yonge/Dundas Square the new name Sankofa Square, but the name of Dundas Street, which runs along north and northeast edges of the square, will remain the same.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Toronto has backed down on plans to rename one of its most prominent streets – an effort at racial reconciliation – after fierce criticism about cost and accusations that the city was mischaracterizing its namesake’s actions.

Instead the city will rename four civic assets – Yonge/Dundas Square, two subway stations and a library – while shelving any work on renaming Dundas Street, which runs across the downtown and extends beyond city limits.

The push to rename Dundas Street came in the wake of a global racial reckoning spawned by the police killing of George Floyd in the U.S., a groundswell that included statues being toppled and Ryerson University being renamed over its namesake’s views on Indigenous education.

At the time, city staff agreed with critics that Henry Dundas was guilty of prolonging the trans-Atlantic slave trade. A petition with 14,000 signatures demanded the street be renamed. Council agreed in 2021 and staff began a process of finding a new name.

However, Dundas defenders continued to fight, saying he had actually sought to end slavery. Meanwhile, staff said this week that the cost of renaming the street had doubled to approximately $12-million.

While meeting Thursday evening, city council switched gears, voting to rename the city assets and directing staff to do no more work on renaming Dundas Street unless told to do so by council.

During the election campaign, Mayor Olivia Chow had responded to questions about Dundas by saying she supported renaming. On Friday she said she did not campaign on renaming the street, specifically.

In an interview, Ms. Chow said the partial renaming was part of a bigger process. “It’s a journey, and the journey starts with Yonge/Dundas Square being changed.”

Council backed a recommendation to rename the downtown spot Sankofa Square. A staff report describes Sankofa as a concept originating in what is now Ghana that “refers to the act of reflecting on and reclaiming teachings from the past which enables us to move forward together.” A recent exhibition at the University of British Columbia put it slightly differently, saying Sankofa is “an expression of cultural and political affirmation” based on the idea that “taking pride in heritage helps us move into the future.”

Andrew Lochhead, the Toronto Metropolitan University post-graduate student who launched the original petition to rename Dundas Street, was pleased with the result at council. He noted that Sankofa Square “will sit uneasily” against Dundas Street, which runs along its northern edge.

“This is a call from the very ancestors of the people who Dundas’s actions harmed, and who continue to experience the impact of those actions,” he said. “These things set right up against one another in a really uncomfortable and disconcerting way that reminds us of the work that needs to be done in the future.”

City staff peg the total cost of the renamings at approximately $2.7-million. The biggest part of that will be funded by TMU, which will have nearby Dundas Station re-named after it, and much of the remainder will come from funds paid by developers. The other new names have yet to be chosen.

Henry Dundas was a Scottish politician who never visited Canada.

Critics say that, during a 1792 parliamentary debate in Britain on ending the slave trade, he delayed abolition by inserting the word “gradual” in a motion, thereby prolonging it by 15 years. But his supporters interpret the action differently. They say that the motion would not have passed at all without that word being added, which would have delayed abolition even longer.