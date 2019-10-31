 Skip to main content

Toronto

Toronto city council passes motion condemning Quebec’s secularism bill

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Councillors in Toronto have condemned the Quebec government’s secularism bill in the latest step of a growing movement against the controversial legislation.

A motion tabled by Toronto Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam proposes a nationwide campaign to denounce what she calls “the harmful widespread impacts of Bill 21.”

The motion adopted at a council meeting on Wednesday also encourages the federal government to condemn the law, which came into effect in June.

The legislation prohibits public servants deemed to be in positions of authority, such as teachers, judges and police officers, from wearing religious symbols including turbans, kippas and hijabs.

Toronto’s motion mirrors similar ones passed by councillors in Calgary, Mississauga and Winnipeg in recent weeks.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he’s not happy with the growing movement against Bill 21, and he’ll continue to discuss the matter with his counterparts in other provinces.

