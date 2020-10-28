Toronto city council unanimously approves motion to extend CafeTO outdoor dining program through winter

Open this photo in gallery People sit on a restaurant patio in Toronto, on July 24, 2020. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

Toronto city council has approved a measure to extend the city’s outdoor dining season through the winter months.

At a meeting on Tuesday, councillors unanimously approved a motion to extend the CafeTO program until mid-April.

Mayor John Tory had made the move a priority, saying it’s needed to support the city’s restaurant industry.

Story continues below advertisement

Restaurant operators, however, have expressed doubt that a government-sanctioned winter patio season will guarantee success.

Indoor dining has been prohibited in Toronto since earlier this month, when the province moved several COVID-19 hot spots back to a modified Stage 2 in the government’s pandemic recovery plan.

The ban is in place until at least Nov. 7.

Countries around the world are working on a coronavirus vaccine, including right here in Canada. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discussed the timeline and challenges in developing COVID-19 vaccines during a facebook live. The Globe and Mail

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.