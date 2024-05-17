Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died, her office says

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died.

A statement from her office says the councillor for Don Valley West died Thursday surrounded by family members.

Robinson was first elected in 2010 and served in several leadership roles, including chair of the Toronto Transit Commission.

The statement says that before running for council, Robinson was the director of special events for the City of Toronto.

It says that in that role, she helped introduce popular programs such as Summerlicious, Winterlicious, and Nuit Blanche.

Her office says a celebration of life will be held, with details to come in the next few days.