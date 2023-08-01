Open this photo in gallery: Bylaw officers look on as people sit within circles painted by the city in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park, on May 30, 2020.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The City of Toronto says its staff are assessing trees in Trinity Bellwoods Park after a woman who was struck by a falling branch last week died of her injuries.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chaw says on Twitter that she sends her deepest condolences to the friends and family of Pari Nadimi, who has been identified in media reports as the 71-year-old victim.

City spokesperson Bradlee Bomberry says the tree that was involved has been removed and city staff are analyzing it.

Bomberry says city employees are conducting visual assessment of trees located in high-use areas in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

He says city staff perform visual inspections and maintenance of more than five million trees in the city throughout the year but incidents like what happened in Trinity Bellwoods Park can still happen, even with healthy trees.

The City of Toronto says it’s asking residents to report hazardous trees and branches.