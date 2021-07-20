Toronto clearing another homeless encampment in Alexandra Park

Open this photo in gallery A cluster of tents at a tent encampment in Alexandra Park in downtown Toronto on Jan. 25, 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The City of Toronto is clearing another homeless encampment in a park.

It says it began enforcing trespass notices this morning that were issued last month to people living in Alexandra Park.

Toronto Police say they are on site to back up the city.

The city says it’s closing the park today as the enforcement happens.

It says an estimated 28 to 35 people living in the park are being offered alternative indoor spaces with meals and other services.

The city has been criticized for the heavily policed approach it used last month while clearing another encampment.

