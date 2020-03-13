Toronto closes daycare facilities, rec centres and libraries to contain spread of coronavirus

Toronto is bringing in sweeping new measures to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, cancelling March break camps and closing licensed child care facilities, community and recreational centres and libraries for the next few weeks.

The city’s top medical officer, Eileen de Villa, is also recommending stricter guidelines for returning travellers, saying that all people coming back from other countries should self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of how they feel. Among those affected by this is Mayor John Tory, who made a short trip this week to London.

“I will be going into self-isolation for the next 12 days as per Dr. de Villa's advice,” Mr. Tory said in a statement issued by his office. “Right now, I have no symptoms whatsoever and feel great.”

Police, fire service, EMS operations are untouched by the new city restrictions, as are transit, the water service, garbage pick-up and snow-ploughing. The zoo and St. Lawrence market will also remain open, but much of the remaining city facilities offerings will be closed from 14-March to 5-April.

Dr. de Villa said in a briefing early Friday evening that the new restrictions in Toronto were needed because there has been a rise in the number of travel-related cases of COVID-19 in the city, and because children often show “little or no” signs of infection.

“I recognize that these recommendations will result in significant adjustments to your regular routine and they may present challenges for many families and for our broader community,” she said. “Please know that I am not making these recommendations lightly. On the contrary, they are being made after careful and measured consideration.”

The new city’s restrictions came as the area’s two biggest transit agencies grapple with how best to manage the coronavirus risk.

Officials with the Toronto Transit Commission, which carries about 1.7 million riders on the typical weekday, met Friday with public health officials on how best to square the reality of crowded vehicles with a provincial recommendation that people avoid groups of more than 250 people. A spokesman for the agency referred questions about this to the province, which did not respond.

Asked in her briefing how the dangers of being in crowds could not also apply to transit, Dr. de Villa did not answer directly but said that she had checked with her provincial counterparts. “I was advised specifically that mass transit was not contemplated in that recommendation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx, which oversees the GO Transit system that normally carries close to 300,000 weekday riders, will cut service because of ridership declines associated with the outbreak.

In an e-mail to his staff, obtained by The Globe and Mail, Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said that the agency has to “adjust … to this pandemic as it evolves.”

The agency does not have firm current passenger numbers, which take several weeks to process. A spokeswoman said Friday, though, that ridership is expected to be down 30 to 40 per cent by next week.

Metrolinx promised that all current routes will continue to be served and said that new schedules are being finalized, for release Sunday.