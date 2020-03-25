 Skip to main content
Toronto closing playgrounds, dog parks to stop gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak

Oliver MooreUrban Affairs Reporter
Toronto
Toronto is clamping down on use of the city’s green space, closing municipally-owned playgrounds, off-leash dog areas, sports fields and other park amenities in a bid to stop people gathering in risky groups. The city said Wednesday these shutdowns were effective immediately and that violators could face fines running to thousands of dollars.

The move narrows further the outdoor options for residents, many of whom are working from home and being encouraged to stay inside as much as possible to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. While the city’s top doctor has made it clear that time outdoors is not prohibited, residents have been told to keep their distance from each other.

“We were very much hoping that our community would be able to respect the six-foot distance from others, outside, so that they could enjoy those spaces safely,” Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer Eileen de Villa told a briefing for reporters.

“But unfortunately we were getting a number of calls and concerns from Toronto residents. And certainly I observed and I know that many of us here around the city were observing … that there were violations, people who were simply not following the recommendation to remain six feet apart.”

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, who is heading Toronto’s emergency efforts, said that while the city’s preference is to educate people breaking the rules, enforcement officers have laid fines and will continue to do so as required.

“The city of Toronto will enforce the closure of these amenities in accordance with the Toronto Municipal Code,” Chief Pegg told the briefing. “Depending on the nature of the offence, the fines associated with accessing or using a city-owned facility or amenity can be as high as $5,000.”

In a statement, Toronto said that there are 1,500 city-owned parks, more than 800 playgrounds, approximately 70 off-leash dog areas and hundreds of playing courts. Where possible, these amenities will be locked. In other cases they will be taped off and signs posted. Also being closed are hundreds of parking spaces associated with parks.

Dr. de Villa is also encouraging condominium boards, school and community housing to shut all playgrounds and parks amenities.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

