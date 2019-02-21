Toronto Community Housing CEO let go over $1.3-million consultant’s contract

The board of Toronto’s beleaguered community housing authority has shown the organization’s CEO the door, after an investigation found she oversaw the “flawed” signing of a $1.3-million management consultant’s contract.

Toronto Community Housing Corp. announced Thursday that its board had decided that CEO Kathy Milsom should leave, saying her “conduct throughout this process did not meet the high standard that we set for ourselves.”

Ms. Milsom had been placed on leave in December, pending an investigation by an external law firm into the awarding of a three-year, $1.3-million contract to management consultant Edmond Mellina and his firm Orchango. The contact was terminated.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, TCHC’s board said it had reviewed the investigation by law firm Bennett Jones LLP and had concluded that Ms. Milson had overseen a request-for-proposals process that “did not comply with the procedures and protocols expected of a public procurement process.” TCHC’s statement also said that Ms. Milsom had failed “to fully co-operate with the investigation” by the law firm.

“As such, we agree that it is in the best interest of the organization that Ms. Milsom cease to be CEO, effective immediately,” TCHC’s statement reads.

In April, the statement says, current board chairman Kevin Marshman will take over as CEO. He had previously served as an interim CEO in 2017.

Mayor John Tory called the situation disappointing, but he said he had confidence in Mr. Marshman and had met with to discuss his new role.

“I firmly believe that everyone involved in the good governance of City agencies must be held to the absolute highest standards,” the mayor said in an e-mailed statement. “The Toronto Community Housing board has taken decisive action and I believe the board has made the right decision.”

Mr. Tory had made reforming TCHC a key priority when he was first elected, convening a panel that called for sweeping reforms in 2016 after years of scandals and governance problems. The agency remains short hundreds of millions of dollars for needed repairs to crumbling housing units, despite pleas to other governments. The city has committed $160-million in its 2019 budget. (Some money was provided by the previous Liberal government at Queen’s Park and Ottawa has signaled it intends to provide more help.)

TCHC said last December that Ms. Milsom – brought in just last year, after TCHC saw three CEOs come and go in just six years – was not being punished but put on leave to ensure the probe could be carried out fairly. Vice-president, Sheila Penny, has been acting president and CEO since then.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Orchango, a management-consulting agency, was hired on her watch to provide what TCHC called “change-management consulting services” meant to make it more “tenant-centric.”

TCHC’s statement Thursday on Ms. Milsom’s departure did not go into further details.

When Mr. Mellina’s Orchango won the contract, he was already working for TCHC as a consultant, with a much smaller contract that had been sole-sourced - awarded without competition - after Ms. Milsom took over as president and CEO in September, 2017.

Mr. Mellina had also provided similar consulting services to the province’s non-profit Technical Standards and Safety Authority in a contract awarded when Ms. Milsom was the TSSA’s CEO in 2011, according to documents on Orchango’s website.