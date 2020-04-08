 Skip to main content
Toronto

Toronto company expands ventilator production more than tenfold to meet demand amid COVID-19 pandemic

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Lesley Gouldie, CEO and President at Thornhill Medical, is photographed with a ventilator in Toronto, on March 31, 2020.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

One of the companies making ventilators for the federal government is expanding its production capacity more than tenfold to meet demands posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thornhill Medical CEO Lesley Gouldie says normally her Toronto-based company would produce at most 50 ventilators in a month but is hoping to deliver more than 1,000 to the federal government, and another 40 to Ontario directly, over the next two months.

The company partnered with Linamar, a Guelph, Ont.-based manufacturer of auto parts, which is helping it find all the materials it needs and producing some of the machines in its own facilities.

The company is fielding requests from “every continent” but Gouldie says it will answer Canadian demand first and then work on international orders.

Gouldie says Thornhill shipped out eight ventilators to Ontario last week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the government was working with multiple Canadian companies to produce as many as 30,000 new ventilators, although the purchase order for 1,020 from Thornhill Medical is the only signed contract at the moment.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is working hard behind the scenes on the increasingly challenging logistics of getting critical COVID-19 medical equipment to Canada from foreign countries. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

