Toronto Congress Centre opens up to walk-in clients for COVID-19 vaccinations

The City of Toronto is opening up one of its mass vaccination clinics to walk-in clients.

Doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available without an appointment at the Toronto Congress Centre starting today.

First-dose COVID-19 vaccinations plateau across Canada, threatening path to variant resilience

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate may be better than the Americans’, but it’s still too low

Officials say approximately 2,000 shots will be available each day at the site from noon until 7 p.m. until Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Walk-in vaccinations are open to anyone age 18 or older to receive a first or second dose of mRNA vaccine.

Toronto says it will be evaluating the effectiveness of the walk-in program and will consider expanding walk-in appointments to other City-operated clinics.

Residents without OHIP health cards can reach out to one of the City’s vaccine registration partners to create the necessary “proxy ID” in the provincial vaccine system.

A mobile hairdressing service that specializes in seniors is on the road for the first time since November as Ontario eases COVID-19 restrictions. Haircuts on Wheels started out doing kids cuts, but interest from seniors lead to a rethink. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.