Toronto could speed up work on downtown relief line by two years

Toronto’s mayor says city staff have found a way to speed up work by two years on a planned subway relief line.
John Tory says the proposed plan would mean the downtown relief line could be completed in 2029 instead of 2031 as initially projected.
Tory says the cost to accelerate the work would add an additional $162 million to this year’s transit capital budget.
The work must be approved by Toronto’s transit commission board and city council to move forward.
The proposed line would address crowding issues on Toronto’s subway system and would run south from Bloor Street and into the city’s downtown core.
Ontario’s government has said building a Toronto downtown relief line is a priority but has not yet committed funding to the project.
