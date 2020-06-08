 Skip to main content
Toronto

Toronto couple facing charges in connection with alleged sexual assaults at home daycare

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A husband and wife from Toronto are both facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults of young girls at the home daycare they ran for 30 years.

Toronto police allege the man sexually assaulted two girls on multiple occasions, and that his wife failed to report the abuse once she became aware of it.

Police allege the incidents, involving girls who are now nine and 11, took place between 2016 and 2020.

They describe the woman as the primary babysitter and allege she failed to protect the girls by remaining silent.

Police say 63-year-old Jose Dias is facing seven charges including two counts of sexual assault, while 60-year-old Maria Alice Cruz is facing three charges including two counts of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police say they’re concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

