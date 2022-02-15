A Toronto school board says it has launched its own investigation into a school shooting that left an 18-year-old student dead.

Toronto police say they were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the east end shortly after 3 p.m. Monday for a shooting.

The Toronto District School Board says its investigation will run alongside the Toronto police’s homicide probe.

Police say they believe the shooting of the Grade 12 male student was targeted.

Insp. Richard Harris said the entire first floor of the school was considered a crime scene.

Police say they are looking for the suspect, who fled immediately.

