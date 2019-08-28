 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto District School Board losing almost 300 staff because of Ford government cuts

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto District School Board losing almost 300 staff because of Ford government cuts

Matthew Lapierre
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Toronto District School Board is cutting almost 300 staff because of the Ford government’s funding cuts, the week before the start of the school year.

The impact of provincial government cuts was detailed in budget documents presented to TDSB board members on Wednesday. The cuts are a result of the board’s search to find savings to comply with the provincial government’s cuts to education funding.

The cuts are wide reaching: affecting administrative and support staff roles, among others. The board is also eliminating dozens of caretaker positions and next year, the number of lunchroom supervisors will be slashed by more than 10 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The TDSB doesn’t yet know how many teachers may be laid off as of the first day of school, but the provincial government recently announced funding to prevent teachers from being laid off involuntarily as a result of budgetary constraints.

In addition to staffing reductions, funding is being cut to some TDSB programs to save money, and others are being discontinued completely, according to the documents.

Before the Ford government cut funding to the TDSB by $42-million, the board already had a deficit of $25-million. Wednesday’s documents outlined the details of how the board plans to balance its budget over two years: The staffing and programs cuts will save $46.8-million this year and more savings are outlined for next year.

The board had previously announced many of the budget cuts, but Wednesday’s documents detailed the full effect of the changes. Cuts to specialized programs such as outdoor education, saving the board $2.9-million, are among the savings in the report as are reductions in centralized staff positions.

The board is also seeking to save $2.6-million by reducing the number of positions in student support services. The board is losing 10 psychologists, three speech and language pathologists and four social workers. The positions are important, however, and “equivalent resources will be reinstated in 2020-21," according to the documents.

Cuts to learning centres, where students receive a more tailored curriculum, are also unsustainable, according to the documents. Teaching staff and administrative roles at the centres are being cut, for more than $7-million in savings, but again, staff note, those positions will likely be reinstated next year.

To counteract a small portion of the cuts, the board is looking at expanding its foreign student program and increasing tuition for those students next year – which will bring in some revenue, Wednesday’s documents say.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said government officials have been in contact with the TDSB regarding the positions being eliminated. He said that despite previous and current government investments, the TDSB has carried a structural deficit.

Mr. Lecce said the government has offered to fund audits for school boards to help them cut their costs, but only two have accepted the offer. The TDSB has not done so.

“My message to any board that faces fiscal challenges that precede our government is take us up on the offer [to help them cut]. I’m prepared to pay the cost to help boards,” Mr. Lecce said.

Robin Pilkey, chair of the Toronto District School Board, said the staffing changes and program cuts are the result of a lengthy consultation process. She said the board has done its best with the cuts, to ensure students are affected as little as possible.

"We’re still committed to student achievement, equity, well-being and we’re going to continue to focus in those areas.”

But staffing reductions are bound to affect the classroom, said Jessica Lyons, a parent with three children who attend TDSB schools. She’s part of a group of parents who are against education cuts.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every day that we learn more about the details of the cuts, we find that it’s worse,” she said, adding that the cuts will put a strain on teachers and, by extension, students. “Classrooms will be rowdier, teachers will be more stressed.”

Fewer adults will be in the classroom as a result of the reductions, according to Leslie Wolfe, president of the Toronto branch of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation. She doesn’t blame the TDSB for making the cuts.

“The TDSB can only hire as many staff as they have funding for," she said. “This is certainly not going to be good for kids.”

With files from Caroline Alphonso.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter