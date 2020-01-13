 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Toronto doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient during physical exam

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police say they have charged a doctor with sexually assaulting a patient.

They say investigators received a complaint about an incident that occurred at a doctor’s clinic in the city’s northwest on Dec. 20.

They allege the 58-year-old doctor sexually assaulted a 40-year-old woman while conducting a physical examination.

Story continues below advertisement

A week later, police arrested the doctor and he appeared in court the same day.

Gary Rosenthal of Toronto has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies