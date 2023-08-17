Open this photo in gallery: City Hall illuminated at night in downtown Toronto on Feb. 10, 2023. Officials in Toronto are proposing several measures to tackle the budget crisis facing Canada's largest city.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Officials in Toronto are proposing several measures to tackle the budget crisis facing Canada’s largest city, including raising the land-transfer tax on high-value homes, increasing the vacant homes tax from one to three per cent, and a new commercial parking levy.

A new report from Toronto’s city manager and the interim chief financial officer and treasurer says the city is facing a combined operating and capital pressure of $46.5-billion in its budget over the next decade.

The report on the city’s long-term financial plan also affirms a warning that was featured prominently in the recent mayoral by-election – that Toronto is facing a $1.5-billion budget shortfall next year.

The report lists measures for the city to generate new revenue, including progressively higher rates of municipal land-transfer tax on homes valued at more than $3-million, along with the higher vacant home tax and a commercial parking levy.

Mayor Olivia Chow has also urged the provincial and federal governments to give Toronto more financial support.

The city’s executive committee will consider the recommendations at a special meeting next week.