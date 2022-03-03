Ambulances are lined up at a hospital in Toronto on April 6.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto health-care facility is set to build a rehabilitation centre dedicated solely to treating first responders and medical personnel for post-traumatic stress injuries.

Runnymede Healthcare Centre will unveil the plans later today alongside Premier Doug Ford.

Runnymede CEO Connie Dejak says there’s a clear need for help specifically for first responders.

She says there are two facilities in the U.S. for first responders, but none in Canada.

There will be an outpatient and assessment site in Toronto and a 40-bed inpatient site in Caledon.

She says families will be able to come and visit loved ones and pets are also welcome to stay the duration.

