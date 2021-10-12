 Skip to main content
Toronto

Toronto high school to move to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

From left-Amara Choudhary,14, Ayesha Zaman,16, and Zainab Chinar,16, fill out health forms before heading back to school.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Toronto Public Health has ordered a west-end high school to move to fully remote learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The public health agency says this is its first whole-school dismissal of the academic year.

The agency didn’t say how many diagnoses have been confirmed at Silverthorn Collegiate Institute, but said new cases were reported over the weekend and there may have been exposure at “multigrade events.”

Story continues below advertisement

The latest provincial data, which was last updated on Friday morning, shows three students had been diagnosed with the virus.

Toronto Public Health is urging all staff and students at the school to get tested for COVID-19, and it’s suggesting those who aren’t yet vaccinated against the virus get their shots.

TPH says that as of Friday, there were 21 active outbreaks in city schools, and 30 investigations into potential outbreaks.

