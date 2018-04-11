 Skip to main content

Toronto home rented by Meghan Markle sold for $1.6-million

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Toronto home that Meghan Markle rented while dating Prince Harry sold for $1.6-million in January 2018.

The Seaton Village property was snatched up by an unidentified buyer for more than its $1.39-million asking price, according to sales data from property website geowarehouse and seen by The Canadian Press.

Suits star Markle is believed to have lived at the property for at least two years before getting engaged to the prince on Nov. 27 and moving to the U.K.

She rented the two-storey house near Bathurst and Dupont Streets from former Flare magazine fashion director Elizabeth Cabral and her husband Kevin O’Neill.

The Yarmouth Road home with a deep plum exterior was listed in December and advertised as having three bedrooms, two washrooms, hardwood and marble floors, a fully-finished basement and a two-car garage.

At the time, Freeman Real Estate Ltd. said it attracted three registered offers.

