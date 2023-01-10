A major Toronto hospital network said it had restored “virtually all” its digital systems Tuesday morning, attributing the outage to internal issues, not an outside cyberattack.

The problems with the outage reported Monday were “entirely internal” and there was no breach of patient data, the University Health Network said in a statement.

“We are confident that this was not a cyberattack and work throughout the night has restored virtually all systems and ensured that they are stable,” the UHN statement read.

Initial reports about the outage sparked concerns about a possible cybersecurity breach after Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children suffered a ransomware attack last month.

UHN reported Monday it had issued a code grey – hospital code for system failure – after experiencing outages in its digital systems across the hospital network.

All systems are expected to be fully operational by end of day Tuesday, the hospital said.

“There will be delays to scheduled care today, as there were yesterday, and we regret the inconvenience and worry that this has caused for patients and their families. There will also be work to ensure that we correct the causes of the failure,” the statement read.

The hospital network had to cancel six surgeries on Monday and was working to reschedule those as quickly as possible, spokesperson Gillian Howard told a local radio show.

During the outage, she said physicians could not see digital imaging systems and patients could not access test results from home through the network’s platform.

The network – which operates Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and a number of other health-care facilities – had to manually collect data on care it delivered yesterday, Howard said.

Some delays were expected to continue Tuesday as staff input that data back into the system.

“We thank all of the people who worked throughout the night to ensure that we can be fully operational today,” UHN said.

Meanwhile, SickKids said last week it had restored 80 per cent of its priority systems and lifted its code grey first issued on Dec. 18 in response to the cyberattack.

LockBit, a notorious ransomware group, apologized after it claimed one of its partners was behind that attack and offered the hospital a decryptor. SickKids said it had not used it, while its technology teams continued to work to restore the remaining systems.