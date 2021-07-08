Toronto launches ‘playbooks’ to help businesses return to offices

Open this photo in gallery Mayor John Tory says the time is fast approaching when tens of thousands of workers will return to the city’s office towers, which saw a mass exodus of employees when the pandemic hit. Yader Guzman/The Globe and Mail

The City of Toronto has launched a campaign to help encourage workers to return to the downtown core.

In partnership with the Toronto Region Board of Trade, the city has released “playbooks” that offer businesses reopening recommendations such as smaller elevator capacities and the staggering of work hours to reduce crowding.

Small and medium-sized businesses in certain areas will also be given access to free COVID-19 screening kits as part of the campaign.

The playbooks also encourage offices to implement exposure tracking of all employees so that potential outbreaks can be better managed.

Mayor John Tory says the time is fast approaching when tens of thousands of workers will return to the city’s office towers, which saw a mass exodus of employees when the pandemic hit.

The city has put out playbooks for the downtown financial district, a hub around the Pearson International Airport and the Scarborough Centre in the city’s east end.

