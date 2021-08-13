Toronto mall locked down as police respond to shooting in west end, no injuries reported

Toronto police say a large mall in the city’s west end is in lockdown as they investigate a shooting.

They say no injuries have been reported so far after the shooting at Sherway Gardens at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police spokesman Const. Edward Parks says two groups were allegedly involved in the shooting but there’s no indication yet on what led to it.

Edwards says investigators are at the scene.

Police say they will be providing more information as the situation unfolds.

