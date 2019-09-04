 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto man, 22, faces attempted murder charge after woman, 19, shot

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they’ve charged a 22-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 19-year-old woman last month.

They say the woman was visiting a friend at a high-rise apartment building in the city’s northwest area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Police allege the woman left the building out the back door where she was surprised by a masked gunman who fired at her.

They say the woman was shot in the abdomen and foot and rushed to hospital where she underwent surgery.

She is expected to survive.

Police say they quickly identified the masked man and arrested him.

Marvin Hernandez Viera, 22, of Toronto, also faces numerous gun-related charges.

