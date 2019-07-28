 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto man arrested and charged in June double homicide

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Toronto man arrested and charged in June double homicide

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a suspect in a double homicide case.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call early in the morning of June 29 found two Toronto men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said 32-year-old Ahmed Mohamud died at the scene on Emmett Avenue, while 25-year-old Christopher Teape died after being taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

A third man was also shot, but survived his wounds.

Police say a suspect was arrested Saturday.

Thirty-three-year-old Denzil Kemoy Williams is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter