Toronto man arrested and charged in June double homicide

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a suspect in a double homicide case.
Officers responding to a shots-fired call early in the morning of June 29 found two Toronto men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators said 32-year-old Ahmed Mohamud died at the scene on Emmett Avenue, while 25-year-old Christopher Teape died after being taken to hospital.
A third man was also shot, but survived his wounds.
Police say a suspect was arrested Saturday.
Thirty-three-year-old Denzil Kemoy Williams is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.
