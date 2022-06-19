Toronto police say a 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a city bus on Friday in what is now being investigated as a suspected hate crime.

Investigators say they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of an assault.

They allege a man poured a liquid substance on a woman while on board the same bus as her and then lit the liquid on fire.

Police say the man then left the area while the woman was rushed to hospital.

Police say the Toronto man was found nearby and arrested. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, common nuisance endangering the lives, safety or health of the public, and mischief over $5000 interfering with property.

They say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence after consulting the police’s hate crimes unit.

Police say they believe this to be an isolated incident and are not concerned for public safety, adding that anyone with information should contact them.

The Toronto Transit Commission’s CEO, Rick Leary, said on Friday that the organization is “shocked” by the alleged attack at Kipling station.

“I know incidents like this are concerning for our customers — and I share that concern,” he said in a statement.

“Safety is paramount to all we do and I am committed to ensuring the TTC remains as safe as possible.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.