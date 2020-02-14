 Skip to main content

Toronto

Toronto man charged for allegedly soliciting nude images, videos of American teen

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A Toronto man was due in court on Friday on allegations that he solicited nude images and videos from an American teenager.

Toronto police say the man allegedly “befriended” the girl online in 2017 when she was 13 years old.

They allege that over time, he asked the girl to send naked photos and videos of herself.

He allegedly threatened her so that he would receive them.

They say the girl’s parents learned about what was happening and reported it to local police, who in turn informed Toronto police.

Police say officers searched a home in late January and charged the 32-year-old man with two counts of luring, one each of extortion, possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

