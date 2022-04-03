Toronto police say a 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after his mother’s remains were found dismembered in a plastic bag.

Police say in a press release that Dallas Ly was set to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sunday after he was arrested on Saturday for the alleged murder of his mother, Tien Ly, 46.

Tien Ly’s body was discovered around 1:30 p.m. in east-end Toronto on Monday.

Police said there were obvious signs of trauma to the body, including dismemberment.

Toronto police investigating after woman’s dismembered body found in plastic bag

Police sought the public’s assistance after the victim’s son went missing on Wednesday, saying they were concerned for his well-being.

The release says the investigation later determined Dallas Ly was allegedly responsible for the death of his mother.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.