Toronto police say they’ve laid 96 charges in a sexual assault investigation against a man who allegedly lured and exploited children from across Ontario.

Police say they have evidence indicating the youngest victim is a seven-year-old who was allegedly assaulted at a local park while the oldest is a 17-year-old.

Det. Vijay Shetty says police began investigating after getting a tip in December from police in Thunder Bay, Ont., about a luring and sexual assault case involving a young person.

Shetty says police issued multiple search warrants two months later at a northwest Toronto home where investigators found several electronic devices containing a large amount of sexual exploration material and evidence of other abuse.

Police say Daniel Langdon was arrested earlier this month and faces a total of 96 charges so far.

Those charges include 39 counts of sexual assault, 39 counts of sexual interference, five counts of making child pornography, eight counts of administering a noxious substances and one count of luring.

Shetty says Langdon allegedly used various aliases and edited photos of himself to look younger, and police believe there may be more alleged victims.