Toronto man in custody after allegedly dangling child from window before jumping from building

A man is in custody in Toronto after he allegedly held a child outside a third-floor window before jumping from the building.

Toronto police say the incident occurred early Sunday morning in the city’s west end.

The man, who was reportedly in distress, was caught by firefighters below while police officers pulled the dangling child to safety.

