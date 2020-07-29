 Skip to main content
Toronto

Toronto mandates masks in residential building hallways, elevators

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A man leaving the condominium entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto and its residences, is photographed on July 27 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Toronto city council has voted to enact a new bylaw making face coverings mandatory in all apartment and condo building common areas.

In a vote Wednesday afternoon, councillors approved new rules that will make wearing a mask a requirement when inside elevators, hallways, lobbies and other facilities such as laundry rooms.

Children and those who cannot wear a mask for a medical reason remain exempt from the rule, which goes into effect next Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Mayor John Tory said last week that he was prepared to introduce a residential masking bylaw if apartment and condo companies refused to implement their own policies.

In a statement Wednesday, the mayor encouraged all buildings to adopt their own policies “as quickly as possible.”

In combination with existing mask bylaws in Toronto, the new rules mean virtually all indoor shared spaces outside of one’s own home will require a mask to enter and travel within.

