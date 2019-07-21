 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto marks first anniversary of Danforth shooting with ceremony to commemorate victims

Toronto
The Canadian Press
A ceremony commemorating victims of last summer’s shooting in Toronto’s Greektown is scheduled to take place today.

The ceremony is set to be held in a park near the stretch of Danforth Avenue where a devastating shooting rampage occurred on July 22 last year.

The attack killed 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and left 13 people injured.

The names of the victims will be read aloud followed by a moment of silence as a sign of remembrance.

The ceremony is also expected to include a choir performance and the reading of an original poem.

Monday marks the one-year anniversary of when Faisal Hussain opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself.

Last month, Toronto police detailed its nearly year-long investigation into the attack.

They said while 29-year-old Hussain had a long history of mental health issues, investigators couldn’t pinpoint a motive for the shooting.

Police have said Hussain had no criminal record and there was no evidence he had been radicalized as police found he had no affiliation with hate or terror groups.

Families and those who were injured in the shooting continue to grapple with the physical and emotional effects of the attack one year later.

A vigil is planned Monday at 8:51 p.m. ET – the exact time of the shooting on July 22, 2018 – at a parkette on Danforth Avenue where the community intends gather with candles and photos of the victims.

