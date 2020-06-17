Toronto mayor calls for expanded mental health teams, more anti-racism training in police force

Toronto Mayor John Tory is calling for an expansion of police mental-health crisis teams, more anti-racism training for officers and the public release of the force’s line-by-line budget, in a new package of proposed changes prompted by recent protests.

The proposals, released on Wednesday just days before the Toronto Police Services Board is to consider them on Friday, come amid calls to “defund” the force and the demand from some on city council to chop 10 per cent out of next year’s police budget.

In a statement, Mr. Tory stressed that the proposed moves were just first steps, and that he would be supporting other calls for reform later this month at council.

“We are at a tremendous moment in our history where people around the world and here in our city are totally engaged in confronting anti-Black racism in our society, including in policing,” Mr. Tory said. “We must not miss the opportunity to take advantage of an unprecedented consensus on this.”

Jim Hart, the former city bureaucrat and councillor who now chairs the police board, says the proposals he has put forward are not a “panacea.” But he says they are “concrete steps” that can be taken quickly while the board consults and looks for longer-term solutions.

The proposals call for the “urgent” expansion of the police service’s Mobile Crisis Intervention Team program, which pairs specially trained officers with a mental health nurse to deal with people in distress. It only has the resources to respond to about a quarter of such calls, with limited hours of operation. The money to expand the teams “to meet current service demands” would be found in the existing $1.22-billion police budget.

The proposals also direct the police to work with the city to come up with “new community based models” that would see “mental health experts (e.g. trained nurses, social workers, peer workers etc.)” respond to calls about people in mental distress, rather than armed police officers, “unless there are significant safety issues present.”

If “all partners” agree on a new model, “and the demand for a regular police presence reduces,” the proposal reads, the board could take funding earmarked for the police and shift it to this new crisis-intervention service.

Protesters and police critics have been calling for radical changes to policing, including abolishing police or “defunding” them and transferring many of their duties to other social services. They argue that heavily armed police are ill-suited to dealing with people in mental distress.

In recent weeks, activists have demanded answers in the case of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old Black woman who fell from a high-rise balcony after Toronto Police were called to her apartment. The arm’s length Special Investigations Unit is probing her death.

The police board proposals would also direct the Chief to make public a “line-by-line breakdown” of the service’s existing budget, and its budget requests, each year – a demand also included in the motion headed to city council at the end of the month, moved by Councillor Josh Matlow. City councillors have long criticized the police budget as opaque and demanded broader oversight.

The proposals before the police board would also direct the Police Chief to create a new “Ethics, Inclusivity and Human Rights” training course that would be mandatory every two years for all police, both civilian staff and uniformed officers.

It would cover anti-racism, anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism, “bias avoidance,” LGBTQ issues and “intersectionality” – the way social groupings such as race, class, and gender overlap – as well as ethics in policing. The course would be kept up to date with the “active engagement” of the City of Toronto’s Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit. Current anti-Black racism re-training courses would also be made permanent and studied for possible expansion.

Training for recruits would be reviewed to “determine how anti-racism training can be incorporated throughout all courses taught at the [Toronto Police] College,” and to look at co-developing new training led by members of marginalized communities.

Mr. Hart’s proposals also ask for the Chief to provide an update on the force’s progress under its current reform process, outlined in a task force report entitled “The Way Forward,” which called cost-savings and a culture change, and for a “refresh” of that process based on community consultations.