Toronto Toronto Mayor John Tory boycotts Chinese flag-raising ceremony over Canada-China tensions

Toronto Mayor John Tory boycotts Chinese flag-raising ceremony over Canada-China tensions

The Canadian Press
Toronto Mayor John Tory, seen here in Toronto on Sept. 28, 2019, boycotted a Chinese flag-raising ceremony in front of city hall on Monday.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Toronto Mayor John Tory boycotted a Chinese flag-raising ceremony in front of City Hall on Monday, citing continuing “issues between Canada and China.”

The city provides a space for all countries recognized by the Canadian government to raise their flag on their national day.

A group of protesters gathered at Nathan Phillips Square today and during the weekend in light of the Chinese national holiday.

Some of them held signs with pictures of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – two Canadians detained in China.

Relations between the two countries soured after Canada arrested Meng Wenzhou, a Chinese telecom executive, in December after an extradition request by the United States

Mr. Tory said in a statement that he’s concerned about issues between the two countries and hopes a resolution will be found “in the near future.”

