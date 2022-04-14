Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a news conference in Toronto, on Feb. 29, 2020.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Toronto Mayor John Tory tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

Tory says he feels fine, describing his symptoms as “extremely mild.”

In a statement, the mayor says he has spoken with the city’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, and is following her advice to isolate at home.

The mayor says he will continue to work from home and will be taking part in meetings remotely.

Tory says he has received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible for a fourth next month.

His office says Tory has been taking daily rapid tests as he regularly attends in-person events, and had tested negative Wednesday morning.

