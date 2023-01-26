Police cars surround a TTC streetcar on Spadina Ave., in Toronto on Jan. 24 after a stabbing incident.The Canadian Press

Toronto’s mayor and police chief along with the head of the city’s transit operator are set to hold a news conference on transit safety today following several violent incidents in the system recently.

Toronto police say the force’s chief, Myron Demkiw, Mayor John Tory and Toronto Transit Commission CEO Rick Leary will discuss safety issues on city transit this afternoon.

The city’s transit system has seen several cases of violence in recent weeks, with a stabbing on a TTC bus Wednesday marking the fourth violent incident in five days.

Toronto police say that in light of the recent incidents, officers have been encouraged to engage with passengers and TTC operators when they are on duty and provide a visible policing presence on transit.

The TTC says it has added more special constable patrols on subways and is deploying more uniformed staff around the system.

The president of a major Canadian transit union has called for a national transit safety task force involving transportation agencies from across the country and representatives from all levels of government.